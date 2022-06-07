Shrine Bowl North Team Practice-Tuesday

The Shrine Bowl North team wants to avenge a loss to the South in last year's all-star game and they have the premier quarterback in the state to help them do it. Jackson's Sadler Smith threw for over 3400 yards last season which set a Wyoming single-season passing record. He threw for 429 yards against Pocatello this past season and threw for 349 yards and ran for 91 in the Bronc's loss to Cody in the 3A championship game. He'll be attending Santa Monica College in California in the fall.

We had a chance to chat with Sadler along with Natrona's Brendyn Nelson who is also a state champion wrestler. There's also a collection of photos from Tuesday's practice session in Casper. Enjoy!

Get our free mobile app