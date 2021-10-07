BREAKING: Natrona County High School Evacuated Due to ‘Suspected Safety Threat’

UPDATE: 3:21 p.m.

Tanya Southerland with the Natrona County School District said that Natrona County High School was evacuated "due to a specific report of a safety concern at NCHS."

Southerland said tht there has been no direct safety concern reported to any other schools, and school operations are continuing as normal at all other schools.

She said that local law enforcement is currently at NCHS investigating the report.

Southerland notes that no outside school visitors should report to the NCHS campus at this time.

K2 Radio News will continue to update this story as more details become available.

*****

UPDATE:

The Natrona County School District has announced that classes will be dismissed at 3:20 p.m.

Information regarding after-school activities is not yet known.

The Natrona County School District is reporting that Natrona County High School has been evacuated due to a safety concern.

Per a post on their social media page, "Natrona County High School has been evacuated as a precautionary measure due to a report of a suspected safety threat to the school. Local law enforcement is on scene. Students and staff are safe. The school has been evacuated. More information will be provided as soon as possible."

Casper Fire-EMS and the Casper Police Department are on the scene.

It is currently unknown if there is a threat to the public.

K2 Radio News will provide more details as they become available.