UPDATE: Cheyenne Police Arrest Person of Interest in Shooting

8:45 P.M. UPDATE:

Police say Nicholson has been taken into custody and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

8:26 P.M. UPDATE:

Police have identified 18-year-old Cheyenne resident Cody Nicholson (pictured above) as a person of interest in the shooting.

Police say Nicholson was last seen wearing a grey and black sweatshirt and black pants.

"He is considered armed and dangerous," police said in a Facebook post.

Anyone with information on Nicholson's whereabouts is asked to call police dispatch at 307-637-6525.

7:49 P.M. UPDATE:

Cheyenne police say they are still actively searching the area for the suspect.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Cheyenne Police Department is currently investigating a shooting in the area of Frontier Mall located at 1400 Dell Range Boulevard.

No details were immediately provided by police, but the public is being asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

