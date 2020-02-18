UPDATE: Cheyenne Police Release New Details in Armed Robbery

UPDATE:

Police continue to investigate an armed robbery that occurred at a convenience store in west Cheyenne early Tuesday morning.

Officer David Inman says police were called to the Loaf 'N Jug at 820 Randall Avenue at 1:30 a.m. after a man pulled a pistol on the clerk, demanded money and then took off on foot.

"He got away with cash and merchandise (and) left the store in an unknown direction," said Inman. "K9 resources were dispatched and everything (to find him) and there was no luck."

Inman says the clerk described the man as around 5'8", 175 pounds and white or Hispanic, and said he was wearing blue jeans, a black coat, a black ski mask, black gloves and a green hoodie.

"The pistol was described as a small, black semi-automatic pistol, possibly a 9mm," said Inman.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call police dispatch at (307) 637-6525.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Police are looking for a man who robbed a west Cheyenne convenience store at gunpoint early Tuesday morning.

It happened sometime before 1:50 a.m. at the Loaf 'N Jug at 820 Randall Avenue.

"The male was last seen leaving the area on foot in all black clothing," police said on their Facebook page. "We will update the public as soon as we can."

Police say no one was injured during the incident.

