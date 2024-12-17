Break Room Showdowns Await: Join Corporate League Night at Mint Billiards!
Casper, WY — Ready to turn your Monday evenings into a thrilling mix of friendly competition, laughter and unforgettable moments? Mint Billiards invites all local businesses to join the ultimate Corporate League Night starting this January!
It’s your chance to rally your coworkers, showcase your billiard prowess (or lack thereof — no judgment here!) and vie for epic prizes, including a grand getaway to the River House at Saratoga Hot Springs Inn, April 25–28, 2025. Yes, you read that right: Your break room banter could lead to a $1,000 team cash prize and a relaxing spa weekend!
The Details
- When: Mondays, with practice at 6 p.m. and matches starting at 7 p.m.
- Team Size: Four players + one alternate for substitutions.
- Cost: Just $10 per person per night — making this the most affordable way to build camaraderie and stake your claim as the reigning office champs.
- Limited Spots: Only 10 teams of five, so time is ticking to snag your spot!
Why You Can’t Miss This
- Grand Prize Glory: In addition to the Saratoga getaway, every player on the winning team pockets $200 in cash.
- Raffles & Perks: Weekly prize raffles, discounted drink specials and billiard guidance for new players make every night feel like a win.
- Bragging Rights: Let’s face it — nothing says “office heroes” like dominating the pool table scene.
How to Sign Up
Secure your team’s spot by visiting Mint Billiards or calling us. The registration deadline is Jan. 6. With only 10 spots available, don’t wait until January to gather your crew!
Start the year on a high note. Build your crew, challenge your rivals and make your mark as the Corporate League Night Champions. Your team deserves the glory — now go claim it!
For questions or sign-ups, contact Mint Billiards at mintbilliards.com/ or call 307-243-2021.
PAID FOR BY MINT BILLIARDS
This article is a promoted post. The views, thoughts, and opinions expressed in the text belong solely to the organization that paid for the article, and do not necessarily reflect the views, thoughts or opinions of Oil City News, its employees or its publisher. Please fill out this form if you would like to speak to our sales department about advertising opportunities on Oil City News.