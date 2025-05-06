Brain Injury Advocates of Wyoming Impacted by Termination of AmeriCorps VISTA Program

Brain Injury Advocates of Wyoming (BIAW) notes the significant programmatic impact resulting from the Department of Government Efficiency's (DOGE) decision to terminate Wyoming's participation in the AmeriCorps VISTA program without cause. This unexpected action has substantially affected BIAW's efforts to support critical services for vulnerable populations across the state.

BIAW had recently secured its first AmeriCorps VISTA member to assist in expanding the capacity of two essential and underfunded programs: the Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Loan Closet and the Representative Payee Program. These programs provide indispensable support to individuals with

disabilities and financial vulnerabilities throughout Wyoming.

The VISTA member was intended to play an integral role in enhancing community partnerships, increasing resource development, and improving the reach and sustainability of these essential programs. The sudden termination of this support now presents new challenges for BIAW's small team as they work to meet growing community needs.

"We were relying on the VISTA program to help us expand these programs' capacity, enhance partnerships, and better serve individuals who depend on these services," said, Executive Director of BIAW. "While we remain fully committed to our mission, the loss of this resource places additional strain on our organization at a time of increasing demand."

The Durable Medical Equipment Loan Closet provides free access to essential items such as wheelchairs, walkers, and hospital beds, helping individuals maintain independence and safety in their homes. The Representative Payee Program ensures financial stability for individuals who are unable to manage their Social Security benefits, helping secure access to housing, food, and medical care.

BIAW remains steadfast in its mission to create a more equitable Wyoming by supporting, connecting, and empowering individuals with disabilities and their families. The organization will continue its efforts to adapt and strengthen these vital services in light of this unforeseen development.

