Brace Yourself, Winter Storm Coming Monday

The National Weather Service says there is a 100% chance of precipitation for Casper tomorrow with up to 19 inches.

Wind will be especially strong in the afternoon.

Casper Top 29 Snowstorms since 1937

(Through December 2020)

Date Storm Total Snowfall (Inches) 1. December 23-24, 1982 31.3 2. April 18-21, 1973 27.9 3. April 30-May 2, 1946 23.2 4. December 1-2, 1982 21.0 5. May 4-7, 1978 18.8 6. October 16-17, 1998 18.7 7. May 2-4, 1950 18.4 8. January 30 - February 2 2016 18.1 9. April 29-May 2, 1973 17.9 10. April 18-20, 1971 17.4 11. October 3-5, 2013 16.4 12. March 17-19, 1954 16.1 12. November 8-13, 1985 16.1 14. May 10-12, 1980 15.7 14. February 3-4, 2020 15.7 16. March 28-30, 1977 15.6 17. November 2-3, 1994 15.4 18. November 7-8, 1983 15.3 19. April 8-10, 2013 15.1 19. April 16-17, 2013 15.1 21. October 19-20, 1949 15.0 22. November 19-21, 1979 14.9 23. February 18-19, 2019 14.7 23. March 13-14, 2019 14.7 25. April 12-17, 1945 14.5 26. November 18-20, 1977 14.4 27. March 1-2, 1952 14.1 28. April 2-3, 1964 14.0 28. January 5-6, 1987 14.0