Brace Yourself, Winter Storm Coming Monday

The National Weather Service says there is a 100% chance of precipitation for Casper tomorrow with up to 19 inches.

Wind will be especially strong in the afternoon.

Casper Top 29 Snowstorms since 1937

(Through December 2020)                                                                                                                                

Date   Storm Total Snowfall (Inches)
1.   December 23-24, 198231.3
2.   April 18-21, 197327.9
3.   April 30-May 2, 194623.2
4.   December 1-2, 198221.0
5.   May 4-7, 197818.8
6.   October 16-17, 199818.7
7.   May 2-4, 195018.4
8.   January 30 - February 2 201618.1
9.   April 29-May 2, 197317.9
10. April 18-20, 197117.4
11. October 3-5, 201316.4
12. March 17-19, 195416.1
12. November 8-13, 198516.1
14. May 10-12, 198015.7
14. February 3-4, 202015.7
16. March 28-30, 197715.6
17. November 2-3, 199415.4
18. November 7-8, 198315.3
19. April 8-10, 201315.1
19. April 16-17, 201315.1
21. October 19-20, 194915.0
22. November 19-21, 197914.9
23. February 18-19, 201914.7
23. March 13-14, 201914.7
25. April 12-17, 194514.5
26. November 18-20, 197714.4
27. March 1-2, 195214.1
28. April 2-3, 196414.0
28. January 5-6, 198714.0

