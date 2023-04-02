Brace Yourself, Winter Storm Coming Monday
The National Weather Service says there is a 100% chance of precipitation for Casper tomorrow with up to 19 inches.
Wind will be especially strong in the afternoon.
Casper Top 29 Snowstorms since 1937
(Through December 2020)
|Date
|Storm Total Snowfall (Inches)
|1. December 23-24, 1982
|31.3
|2. April 18-21, 1973
|27.9
|3. April 30-May 2, 1946
|23.2
|4. December 1-2, 1982
|21.0
|5. May 4-7, 1978
|18.8
|6. October 16-17, 1998
|18.7
|7. May 2-4, 1950
|18.4
|8. January 30 - February 2 2016
|18.1
|9. April 29-May 2, 1973
|17.9
|10. April 18-20, 1971
|17.4
|11. October 3-5, 2013
|16.4
|12. March 17-19, 1954
|16.1
|12. November 8-13, 1985
|16.1
|14. May 10-12, 1980
|15.7
|14. February 3-4, 2020
|15.7
|16. March 28-30, 1977
|15.6
|17. November 2-3, 1994
|15.4
|18. November 7-8, 1983
|15.3
|19. April 8-10, 2013
|15.1
|19. April 16-17, 2013
|15.1
|21. October 19-20, 1949
|15.0
|22. November 19-21, 1979
|14.9
|23. February 18-19, 2019
|14.7
|23. March 13-14, 2019
|14.7
|25. April 12-17, 1945
|14.5
|26. November 18-20, 1977
|14.4
|27. March 1-2, 1952
|14.1
|28. April 2-3, 1964
|14.0
|28. January 5-6, 1987
|14.0