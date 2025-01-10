Boys & Girls Club 2025 Reverse Raffle to raise funds for Fine Arts Room renovation

CASPER, Wyo. — The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming is gearing up to once again host its annual Reverse Raffle and Auction and, this year, there’s a very deliberate goal to raise money for renovation of its Fine Arts Room.

That’s according to a release from the Boys & Girls Club, which stated that the fundraiser will focus on the renovation and operations for the central Wyoming site.

“Since the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming’s Main Club Facility opened in 2004, the Art Room has provided thousands of youth with a space to explore their creativity,” the release states. “This vital art room space remains the only room in the 20-year-old facility yet to be updated. Planned upgrades include new flooring, cabinets, windows, a sink, and updated tables and chairs, all aimed at enhancing the art experience for young members.”

According to the release, the renovation is expected to support 5,000 visits in 2025, and money raised will also fund the first year of operations in the space.

“Investing in the Art Room means investing in the future of our youth,” said Area Director Brian McCarthy. “This project will provide a space where kids can explore the arts, build confidence, and develop lifelong skills.”

The release states that, during the IMPACT auction at the Reverse Raffle, every $250 contribution earns a chance to win a 2011 Victory Red Convertible Camaro.

The Reverse Raffle event is happening on Saturday, Feb. 8. It will feature a keynote address from Olympic champion Kerri Walsh Jennings, as well as live entertainment by seed painter Cody Sabol. The event will feature a sit-down dinner, a live auction, a silent auction and more.

The Reverse Raffle and Auction is the Boys & Girls Club’s biggest fundraiser of the year, helping to support its $5.6 million annual budget that allows it to serve the youth of Wyoming.

For more information and to get tickets to the Reverse Raffle and Auction, visit bgccw.org/event.

