Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming Offering Christmas Gifts, Donations to Casper Families

It's the most wonderful time of the year, and it's not because of the presents. It's not because of the food. It's not because of the snow (dear God is it not because of the snow). It's the most wonderful time of the year because so many people give what they can to others.

Get our free mobile app

Such is the case with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming, as they begin their 'Club Christmas' tradition this week.

Because of the donations from the community, the Boys and Girls Club is able to help hundreds of families in need, according to a press release from the BGWCW.

One of those families is a single father, raising two girls by himself while their mother is in and out of rehab. The father relies on Christmas gifts from the Club to offer his daughters on Christmas day. His money has to go to bills and groceries, so it's the Club (and the community) who ensured that these two girls get a Christmas this year.

There's another family made up of a full-time Casper College student with two children. The student is also fostering a young nephew. All three of these kiddos are receiving presents this year because of what the community has offered.

A Casper mom with a brain injury, who suffers from periodic seizures, is raising a daughter with disabilities.

"She has a hard time with technology, making it difficult to even sign up for government assistance as it is technology-based," the release stated. "She is struggling to pay bills that are already on payment plans. She has nothing left to buy Christmas gifts. The Club and the community are going to ensure she has a Christmas she will never forget."

Or what about a child that came from the war-torn Ukraine. The child was brought to America by a host family that had to pay airfare to get he and his mom safely away from the war zone.

"The family has been in America for about six months," the release stated. "They have very little and appreciate all they have received. This child came to the country with no toys and a language where he can't understand what is happening around him. Mom has very little resources as well. She came with only a few sets of clothes. They moved into an apartment and mom is taking English classes at Casper College. She started her first day of work at a local restaurant. He will receive toys this Christmas."

The release said that on Wednesday night, multiple families from the Club will shop for stocking stuffers and gifts for their children. Then, the following night, a public event is happening from 6-8pm at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming site, in which families will select gifts according to their children's ages and wish-lists.

“This event is my favorite time of the year, because we are able to help keep the magic and love of Christmas alive for children in our community in a way that enables parents to enjoy the season with integrity,” said Club Christmas Coordinator Nicole Arner.

None of this could happen without the donations from the Casper community and various partnerships.

Partners and supporters include: Stuff the Van, Operation Homefront through the Dollar Tree, Townsquare Media, Wyoming Hunger Initiative, Wyoming Food for Thought Project, PrairieWifeinHeels.com, Shawn DJ-Nyke Jackson, Donovan Short, Nicole Arner, Jay Butler, Grey Reef Ranch, Martin Family Foundation, Hotsy Cleaning Systems, Jonah Bank of Wyoming, Greiner Ford of Casper, and many other generous individuals.

"The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming wishes to thank all those whose Christmas spirit provided gifts for families in need," the release stated.