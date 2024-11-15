Boys and Girls Club of Central Wyoming Announces Annual Reverse Raffle with Kerri Walsh Jennings

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming announces its annual Reverse Raffle & Auction, scheduled for Saturday, February 8, featuring one of the most iconic athletes in sports history, Kerri Walsh Jennings.

A professional beach volleyball powerhouse and Olympic legend, Jennings has captured three Olympic gold medals, one Olympic bronze, and holds the world record for career wins in beach volleyball, with 135 victories across international and domestic competitions.

Kerri and her teammate, Misty May-Treanor, set an unmatched win streak of 112 consecutive matches, earning the title of the "greatest beach volleyball team of all time."

Beyond her athletic achievements, Jennings co-founded the nonprofit p1440, using beach volleyball as a platform to drive positive change and encourage healthy, purpose-driven lives in communities. She also serves as Managing Partner for San Diego’s Pro Volleyball Federation team, which debuted in February 2024.

The Reverse Raffle & Auction is a signature fundraiser for BGCCW, helping to support programs that inspire youth to reach their full potential as productive, caring citizens.

Guests will enjoy a full evening of dining, lively entertainment, and opportunities to participate in thrilling auction events. Attendees can bid on exclusive items, luxury getaways, high-end vehicles, one-of-a-kind experiences, and more.

The theme of the event is “Be The Light”."

Registration is now open.

2024 4A Volleyball State Championship: Kelly Walsh vs. Laramie 2024 4A Volleyball State Championship: Kelly Walsh vs. Laramie Gallery Credit: Frank Gambino