Box Truck Driver Who Drove into Police Car Sentenced to 4-9 Years

The man who drove a box truck into a civilian vehicle and police car last summer appeared for sentencing in Natrona County District Court this morning before Judge Daniel Forgey.

Read Also: High-Speed Chase Through Casper Ended with Crashed Box Truck

Eduardo Bonilla-Bravo earlier pleaded guilty to three felonies:

The three counts were attempting or knowingly causing bodily injury to another with a deadly weapon by ramming a police vehicle with an officer in it; doing the same to a civilian while in his vehicle; and damaging another officer's patrol vehicle valued at $65,000.

Assistant District attorney Jared Holbrook reccomended a sentencing consistent with the plea agreement arranged: a sentence of 4-9 years on each count, to run concurrent.

Holbrook reccomended restitution to the City of Casper in the amount of $107,746.12.

Public Defender Kurt Infanger pointed out his clien'ts lack of criminal history. He said, "Not to minimize my client's actions, [but] he was under the influence of methamphetamine and has no recollection of the events of that day." He concluded that Holbrook's reccomendation is "a just sentence."

Judge Forgey accepted the plea arrangement and imposed the 4-9 year sentence on all charges, to run concurrently. And ordered that Bonilla Bravo pay restitution in the amount of $107,746.12.