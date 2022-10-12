Man Who Drove Truck In Casper Chase Pleads Guilty To 3 Felonies

The man charged with six felonies after driving a box truck from north Casper to Garden Creek Road in July pleaded guilty to three of those counts during his arraignment in Natrona County District Court on Wednesday.

Eduardo Bonilla-Bravo, communicating through a translator, pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated assault and battery, and one count of felony property destruction during his hearing before Natrona County District Court Judge Daniel Forgey.

The three counts were to attempting or knowingly cause bodily injury to another with a deadly weapon by ramming a police vehicle with an officer in it; doing the same to a civilian while in his vehicle; and damaging another officer's patrol vehicle valued at $65,000.

Two counts of felony property destruction and one count of aggravated eluding were dismissed.

In exchange for the plea, Bonilla-Bravo will serve four years to nine years imprisonment for each count to run concurrently, according to the plea deal reached between Bonilla-Bravo's Public Defender Todd Infanger and Assistant District Attorney Jared Holbrook.

Infanger said the plea deal is comes with a cold plea provision, meaning the agreement could be withdrawn and the case could go to trial if Bonilla-Bravo breaks the law.

He also said restitution is probable, but a specific amount has not been set.

Forgey ordered a presentence investigation and will set a sentencing date later.

Bonilla-Bravo remains in custody.

The case started about 5 a.m. July 17 when the Casper Police Department received a call to help with a fire near Wilkins Circle and North Poplar Street, according to court documents.

An officer saw a white box truck perpendicular to the lanes in North Poplar Street, the Bonilla-Bravo began driving it. He traveled the wrong way on the street, struck an officer in his car, fled the accident scene, and drove south while weaving through lanes and on-coming traffic.

The driver attempted to strike other vehicles including other responding police and Casper Fire-EMS Department vehicles, as well as citizen bystanders and drivers.

Most vehicles and people avoided collisions with the truck, except for the civilian's vehicle.

Police units pursued the drive to South Poplar Street and Southwest Wyoming Boulevard.

Natrona County Sheriff’s Office deputies joined the pursuit.

Bonilla-Bravo continued driving south on South Poplar Street and onto Garden Creek Road.

A Casper Police officer stopped his vehicle at Garden Creek Road and South Rotary Park Road to deploy spike strips in an attempt to end the pursuit safely.

Bonilla-Bravo struck the unoccupied police vehicle at a high rate of speed.

The box truck then left the road and crashed.

Some police officers sustained non-life threatening injuries, and one was taken to the Wyoming Medical Center and was released.

