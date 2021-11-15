Bond Set In Casper Murder Case

A circuit court judge on Monday set bond for a Casper man accused of second-degree murder.

Thirty-eight-year-old Vincent Hayes had his bond set at $100,000 cash only. Natrona County Circuit Court Judge Brian Christensen set the bond.

Hayes has not had an opportunity to enter a plea to the charge. If convicted, he could face between 20 years to life behind bars.

On Monday, Casper Police announced that Hayes was booked in on second-degree murder charges following a shooting on Friday.

Police believe the incident was isolated in nature and that Hayes was related to the victim. The investigation remains ongoing.

On Friday, police were called to the 4700 Block of East 12th Street for a reported shooting. When they arrived, they found a deceased adult male.

They were on the scene for an extended period of time.

No further details were immediately available.