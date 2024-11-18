Blue Cross Blue Shield Wyoming offers the best health care options for all Wyoming residents

CHEYENNE, WY — Finding health insurance can be challenging, but Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming (BCBSWY) simplifies the process for Wyoming residents. As the state’s largest and only local health insurance provider, BCBSWY understands Wyoming’s unique healthcare needs and offers plans for individuals, families, businesses and those seeking Medicare supplements.

Now is the perfect time to renew health insurance or shop for a plan that better fits individual needs. Choosing BCBSWY means opting for a trusted, local insurance plan with nearly 80 years of service. They provide local support, access to quality care, digital tools, competitive pricing and NEW member rewards. Members also have 24/7 access to healthcare through their telehealth service powered by MDLive.

For those living in Wyoming, it is vital to consider and enroll in the state’s only homegrown insurance plan. It is important to remember that after signing up, the journey as a Blue Member is just beginning. From no-cost personalized nutrition and weight loss coaching to support from in-state customer service agents, Blue Members are entering into a caring partnership with BCBSWY. And NEW in 2025, eligible Blue Member adults receive an annual $100 exam reward.

It all starts with a plan. You have a choice…choose Blue.

Everything You Need to Know About 2025 Open Enrollment

Open Enrollment for 2025 health insurance is available until Jan. 15, 2025.

What is Open Enrollment?

Open Enrollment is the annual window to purchase, change or renew health insurance coverage.

Depending on circumstances, opportunities to enroll after the annual window period are limited.

Where is Open Enrollment?

Visit www.BCBSWY.com/coverage_options/ind_family-blueselect/ to explore options or shop now at Shop.WyomingBlue.com

Call 1-800-851-2227.

BCBSWY Member Centers are available for in-person enrollment.

When is Open Enrollment?

Nov. 1, 2024 – Jan. 15, 2025

Coverage begins Jan. 1, 2025, if enrolled by Dec. 15, 2024. Coverage begins Feb. 1, 2025, if enrolled between Dec. 16, 2024, and Jan. 15, 2025.



How does BCBSWY provide local service? BCBSWY is based in Cheyenne with eight Member Centers across the state. As friends and neighbors, BCBSWY is Wyoming’s only local, homegrown insurance plan. Most BCBSWY employees are enrolled in the plan, providing firsthand, experienced health insurance support.

What is 24/7 Telehealth? Telehealth, powered by MDLive, offers Urgent Care for illness, injury or mental health. Visits are typically in as little as 10 minutes after scheduling an appointment, saving time and providing peace of mind. Licensed professionals provide illness and injury support. Mental health solutions are provided by licensed therapists for depression, trauma and more.

How to receive the $100 reward? Eligible BlueSelect contract holders and their spouses who complete their annual wellness exam before the end of 2025 will receive a $100 Amazon® gift card. This will be sent after an annual wellness claim is successfully processed by BCBSWY. Gift cards are mailed, so ensuring the mailing address is current is important.

Prepare for Open Enrollment: To make the enrollment process faster and smoother, shoppers need to have the following information ready:

Social Security numbers for all enrollees

An estimate of 2025 income

Details about dependents to be covered

Anticipated medical needs

BCBSWY is happy to help. Those in need of personalized guidance can call a local BCBSWY expert at 800-851-2227 for assistance in finding the right coverage.

About Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming is a community-based, not-for-profit health insurer and an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association, providing access to high-quality healthcare coverage, services and programs to help members make their best possible healthcare decisions. With nine locations across Wyoming, BCBSWY offers hometown service to residents and businesses and supports charitable organizations in communities around the state. Learn more at BCBSWY.com.

Questions? Call +1 800-442-2376 or visit BCBSWY.com

© 2024 Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming

PAID FOR BY BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD OF WYOMING

This article is a promoted post. The views, thoughts, and opinions expressed in the text belong solely to the organization that paid for the article, and do not necessarily reflect the views, thoughts or opinions of Oil City News, its employees or its publisher. Please fill out this form if you would like to speak to our sales department about advertising opportunities on Oil City News.



