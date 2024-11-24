BLM to burn slash piles in Bighorn Mountains

BUFFALO, Wyo. — The Bureau of Land Management Buffalo Field Office is planning to burn slash piles this fall and winter on BLM-administered public lands in several areas of western Johnson County.

On Gardner Mountain, the BLM plans to burn approximately 83 acres of hand piles resulting from fuels reduction projects to restore curl-leaf mahogany stands, completed in partnership with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department.

In the Sawmill Creek area off Hazelton and Slip roads, the BLM will target approximately 550 acres of hand piles left over from a forest health and fuels reduction project.

In the Billy Creek area, the BLM provides a public slash disposal site to local homeowners. The site is for non-commercial use and can accommodate small material such as branches and small trees.

The BLM burns the pile every winter. As a reminder to users, excavated stumps are not allowed in the pile because they are difficult to maneuver and burn. In this area, the BLM will target 297 acres of hand piles resulting from forest health and fuels reduction projects.

Burning may continue through April 2025 as conditions allow. All prescribed burn projects are conducted in accordance with approved burn plans that specify weather, smoke dispersal, and fuel moisture conditions. Burning is contingent on fuel moisture and weather meeting appropriate treatment conditions on site. Smoke may be visible from the surrounding areas during and shortly after burning operations as slash materials are consumed.