BLM Seeks Input for Proposed Uranium Exploration in Fremont County

The Bureau of Land Management is seeking public input on a proposal for exploration drilling in Fremont County.

If approved, Rush Uranium Wyoming, LLC could drill up to 232 holes looking for uranium and construct associated infrastructure on public, state, and private lands approximately 15 miles northeast of Shoshoni.

BLM posted Rush Uranium Wyoming’s Plan of Operations on the agency’s ePlanning website and opened a 30-day public scoping period on an Environmental Assessment under the National Environmental Policy Act.

"We have an ever-expanding collection of highly prospective zones at Copper Mountain which have all demonstrated great potential for extensive uranium mineralization through historical exploration records" said Peter Smith, Rush's CEO earlier this year.

Public scoping is the public’s first opportunity to provide BLM comments and additional information to help the agency prepare the environmental assessment and address any concerns the public may have with the proposal.

Bureau of Land Management Copper Mountain rises north of Shoshoni and is split by the Wind River Canyon. The blue box above is the area the BLM is opening for public comments. loading...

Public scoping comments can be emailed to blm_wy_lfo_nepa_projects@blm.gov or mailed to the BLM Lander Field Office, 1335 Main Street, Lander, WY 82520. For your input to be considered, please submit comments by Jun. 4, 2025.

For more information, contact Lander Field Office Geologist Tom Sunderland at 307-332-8400.

Researchers check a well logging unit to assess the extent of uranium deposits in Copper Mountain, Wyoming, 1975. Image courtesy US Department of Energy. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images) Researchers check a well logging unit to assess the extent of uranium deposits in Copper Mountain, Wyoming, 1975. Image courtesy US Department of Energy. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images) loading...

Copper Mountain has been explored as a uranium source for several decades. The Arrowhead Mine on Copper Mountain produced around 500,000 pounds of uranium in the 60s and 70s.

A corporation called Rush Rare metals confirmed in January this year that its earn-in partner on the Copper Mountain uranium property in Wyoming, Myriad Uranium Corp., announced a large expansion of the project area from about 4,200 acres to over double that size -- about 9,320 acres.

According to Newswire, "The newly acquired areas include prospects generally known as Railroad, Steffen Hill, Cedar Ridge, Mole, West Mesa, and Lucky Cliff, plus extensions of existing areas such as Fuller, Mint, Midnight, and Knob."

Worker inspecting "yellowcake, " a uranium powder concentrate obtained during a stage of uranium ore processing, 1975. Image courtesy US Department of Energy. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images) Worker inspecting "yellowcake, " a uranium powder concentrate obtained during a stage of uranium ore processing, 1975. Image courtesy US Department of Energy. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images) loading...

"Most of the new areas have confirmed significant surface or subsurface uranium mineralization and may be prospective for other minerals. Some of the newly-acquired areas were previously targeted for uranium mineralization in sandstone.

"This is important because sandstone-hosted deposits could be more amenable to in-situ recovery methods, if the conditions are favorable. All of the new areas were acquired by staking."

Helmeted workers monitor the production of "yellowcake, " a uranium powder concentrate, during a three-drum filtering process, 1975. Image courtesy US Department of Energy. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images) Helmeted workers monitor the production of "yellowcake, " a uranium powder concentrate, during a three-drum filtering process, 1975. Image courtesy US Department of Energy. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images) loading...

Wyoming is a Rockhound Wonderland October 2023 Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media