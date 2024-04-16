BLM Extends Public Scoping Period for Jackalope Wind Energy Project in Wyoming

The Bureau of Land Management has extended the public scoping period for the Jackalope Wind Energy project to May 2, 2024.

This extension will provide time for additional public input to inform development of an environmental impact statement for the project.

As currently proposed, the Jackalope Wind Energy project includes approximately 213 wind turbine generators and associated infrastructure, which could generate up to 600 megawatts of clean electricity — enough to power roughly 250,000 homes, according to the EPA Calculator.

The project area is located at the Jim Bridger Substation, adjacent to the Jim Bridger Power Plant near Point of Rocks.

Photo from BLM Planning Records Photo from BLM Planning Records loading...

Jackalope Wind, LLC, a wholly owned indirect subsidiary of NextEra Energy Resources, LLC, proposes to construct the commercial wind energy project on 293,100 acres of public and private lands, including approximately 166,100 acres of public lands managed by the BLM, and state lands managed by the Wyoming Office of State Lands and Investment.

The Bureau of Land Management must follow several steps before proceeding with the proposed project on public lands.

In an April meeting, several concerns were laid out including wildlife impacts for big game and sage grouse and more.

Commenters noted the change in the landscape and recreational impacts.

The current proposal site covers lands rich in fossils and artifacts. There are also several historic trails.

Another concern that was brought up several times was the disposal methods for wind turbines. Right now there are no recycling methods, and often, the turbines are brought to the Caper landfill.

Other agencies that have been invited to participate in the environmental impact statement include the advisory council on Historic Preservation, the U.S. Department of Energy, the U.S. Region 8 and 9 EPA, Us. Fish and Wildlife Services, USDA Forest Service, U.S. National Park Service, Wyoming County Commissioners Association, Wyoming Department of Agriculture, Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, Wyoming Geological Survey, and both Carbon and Sweetwater County.

If the wind farm is approved, Jackalope Wind's goal is for operations to begin in 2027. The project would be constructed in two phases over two years.

Public feedback is being sought for the proposed Jackalope Wind Energy Project by the BLM. Comments can be submitted online or by mail within 30 days.

Submit comments to Bureau of Land Management Staff at the BLM Rock Springs Field Office:

Attn: Jackalope Wind Energy Project Team

280 Highway 191 North

Rock Springs, WY 82901-3447

The BLM asks that comments:

1. Focus on the potential environmental effects, reasonable alternatives, and measures to avoid or lessen environmental impacts of the proposed project.

2. Avoid comments that state, “I am in favor of this project,” or “I am opposed to this project.”

3. Provide comments that are clear, concise, and include specific recommendations

From Shab to Fab: Before & After Photos of the Mental Health Hub Christy and Cory Tholl took over the decaying property at 701 Antler Drive, turning it into a place of healing and hope (April 2024).