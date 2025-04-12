BLM announces additional Wyoming oil and gas lease sale for June

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Bureau of Land Management recently announced an additional oil and gas lease sale scheduled for June 12, to offer 66 oil and gas parcels totaling 70,415 acres in Wyoming.

These parcels did not sell during previous 2023 and 2024 lease sales and are being offered in addition to the lease sale scheduled for June 10, 2025.

Leasing is the first step in the process to develop federal oil and gas resources. Before development operations can begin, an operator must submit an application for permit to drill detailing development plans. The BLM reviews applications for permits to drill, posts them for public review, conducts an environmental analysis and coordinates with state partners and stakeholders.

All parcels that are included in a federal oil and gas lease sale include appropriate stipulations to protect important natural resources. Information on current and upcoming BLM leases is available through the National Fluid Lease Sale System. BLM lease sales are held online through EnergyNet.

The parcels BLM analyzed, as well as maps and instructions on how to submit a protest, are available on BLM’s website.

Pictures of Yellowstone Park that will Make You Nostalgic "The good old days," captured in photographs from Yellowstone National Park. Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media; Photos collected from Getty Images