Blizzard Warnings For Areas Of SE Wyoming Today

While a winter storm that dumped several inches of snow on southeast Wyoming on Monday night and Tuesday has moved out of the area, parts of the region are under a blizzard warning this morning, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service.

Strong winds are expected to create ground blizzard conditions, even though no new snowfall is expected.

The agency posted this statement on its website:

November 30th Morning Update: Blizzard Warnings for ground blizzard conditions remains in effect for the northern Snowy Range Foothills and the I-80 Summit. Wind gusts of 50 to 65 MPH will result in visibilities below one quarter of a mile around Arlington and between the I-80 Summit and Buford west of Cheyenne. The wind is also creating areas of drifting snow on roadways. Warmer temperatures today will lower the blowing snow concerns across the area, but strong winds are expected to return tonight and continue through Thursday.