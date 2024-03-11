Bison Severely Injured After Being Shot, Natrona County Sheriffs Look for Suspect

An animal cruelty investigation has been prompted after Natrona County Sheriff's responded to a property on Bates Creek Lane near the intersection of Highway 220 and Highway 487 yesterday, March 10.

A bull bison had been reportedly shot with a firearm. The bison is severely injured and receiving veterinary care.

The incident occured between the hours of March 6th and the morning of March 7th.

If you have information that could help NCSO with their investigation please call the investigation unit at (307) 235-9282.

You may also report anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Wyoming.

