BIG Business Coming to Casper Tradeshow in April

Casper was slated to host "The Great American West" International Roundup tourism tradeshow in 2020, and again in 2021, but had to postpone because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year it's set to host 40 international tour operators and 100 regional suppliers looking to sell unique experiences for tourists throughout Wyoming, Idaho, Montana, North Dakota and South Dakota.

The event is being hosted by Casper Convention & Visitors Bureau in partnership with the Wyoming Office of Tourism and the Great American West.

“International Roundup is more than just a tradeshow, it’s a chance to turn partnerships into friendships,” said Amanda Sewell, destination experience coordinator at Visit Casper.

“Buyers and sellers of foreign countries get to come together, in person, for the greater purpose of tourism, in hope of enhancing the economic growth of our countries and communities.”

They will be meeting at the Ramkota, but will go around to different places like the National Trails Historic Center, Lou Taubert's, and the Nicolaysen, and more to get an immersive, Casper experience.

Business conducted at the event will help contribute an estimated $110.8 million in visitor spending in Wyoming alone.

“Casper has grown so much since 2017, and even more since 2020,” Sewell said. “Its wide-open spaces and history-packed borders, paired with the year-round outdoor recreation opportunities, has made Casper come alive as a hot spot for people to be able to safely visit or even relocate to.”

The Great American West

"The pioneer spirit is alive in these wide open spaces" reads a line from the brand's website.

It appeals largely to nature-lovers with promises of epic vistas and awe-inspiring adventure.

Bison, moose, and wild mustangs punctuate the landscape with wild beauty.

The brand emphasizes 15 national parks, monuments, and memorials including Yellowstone, Glacier, and Theodore Roosevelt National Parks along with Craters of the Moon and Mount Rushmore.

Tourist Attractions in Wyoming Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM