Bids Placed on Mothballed Schools from Natrona County School District

The Natrona County School District earlier put two schools and three modular classrooms up for sale.

They were publically advertised.

Only one bid was submitted for Powder River School by Powder River resident Millie Robinett for $50,000.

Two bids were submitted for Mountain View Elementary School. The highest came from the City of Mills at $100,000.

Fremont County School District #38 in Arapahoe bid on all three. At $25,000 a piece.

Tonight's NCSD Board Infrastructure and Planning Committee will discuss these bids, which the Superintendent of Public Instruction recommends accepting.

The fate of these schools was discussed in December as they were no longer being used.

Trustee Rita Walsh motioned to advance the recommendation to dispose of Mountain View Elementary and Powder River School as well as three portable classrooms, this was seconded by Trustee and Chair Kevin Christopherson. "Dispose" in this context means to sell or demolish.

There was a public hearing on the matter on January 8.

NCSD Board Chair Kevin Christopherson told K2 Radio News earlier that the schools have been closed for years. Further, Natrona County School District enrollment as a whole has been declining, especially since the new charter school was opened in the fall of 2023.

Christopherson said there was "no chance of needing it [Powder River School] in the next 20 years."

The schools were mothballed, a term referring to a decision to close schools when enrollment drops to zero.

The buildings were costing the district money and, while they're not in bad shape, they are getting older.

Maybe someone will be able to put them to good use.

The cost of utilities at the Powder River School for the 2023 Fiscal Year was $10,142. The bill for Mountain View Elementary's was not listed.

