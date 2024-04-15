Biden Wins Delegates in Wyoming, Moving Closer to Democratic Nomination in General Election

President Joe Biden won the poll for Democratic nomination in Wyoming.

The caucuses decided who goes to the state Democratic convention on June 1 in Casper where 13 of Wyoming's national convention delegates will be chosen.

According to the AP, Wyoming's other four "automatic" national delegates are the state party chairman, vice chair and two national committee people, who have not yet pledged for Biden or anyone else.

Other than that, Wyoming plays a minor role in the intraparty and general election voting for the presidential election. With the Georgia primary on March 12, it is almost certain that Biden will face former President Donald Trump as the Republican nominee in November.

Wyoming has voted Republican since 1964 when Lyndon Johnson became president.

In even-numbered years, the primary election is held on the first Tuesday after the third Monday in August. The general election is held on the Tuesday following the first Monday in November. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., or until the last person in line at 7 p.m. has voted.

Find more information on general voting and how to register to vote here.

Citizens Cast their Votes at Casper College Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media