Every year the American Association of State Troopers puts together a Best Looking Cruiser Contest to benefit the foundation and provide scholarships for the children of member troopers. The winner is determined by a public vote.

This year Florida Highway Patrol won for an unprecedented three-peat with a photo of their black and tan Corvette Cruiser against a Miami sunset backdrop.

Sadly, Wyoming's trooper patrol car placed 33rd. Some have suggested the photo used for the entry did not effectively showcase Wyoming's unique beauty or features. Check it out below. Scroll down to see ALL of the 2025 entries.

Highway Patrol Cruisers from A-Z (actually it stops at W) Kolby Fedore, TSM Gallery Credit: American Association of Troopers