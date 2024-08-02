Belgian Malinois K9 Jager Retires After 8 Years Of Heroic Service

After serving faithfully for eight years, Wyoming Highway Patrol K-9 Jager is officially retiring.

He began his career with the highway patrol in August 2016.

K-9 Jager, a Belgian Malinois, was assigned to both Troops T (Sublette County) and D (Uinta County) during his career. K-9 Jager is a single-purpose drug detection canine that was purchased with 100% Federal HIDTA (High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area) funds.

During his career, K-9 Jager completed 2,148 hours of training, was deployed 375 times, and was responsible for the seizure of:

-3,376 pounds of marijuana

3 1/2 pounds of cocaine

7 pounds of methamphetamine

15 grams of heroin

2,470 fentanyl pills

4 1/2 pounds of other types of drugs including illicitly possessed pharmaceuticals

$458,738 of drug proceeds

21 firearms

He was assigned to Sgt. Brandon Deckert who remarked that K-9 Jager was responsible for significant criminal arrests and unquestionably made a positive impact in ensuring safer communities.

K-9 Jager was a frequent visitor to local schools and at community events and was always sure to be the center of attention due to his love of being around anyone who would give him a pat or a scratch behind the ear.

The WHP is grateful for the dedicated service of K-9 Jager to the citizens and visitors of Wyoming, and wishes him the greatest retirement full of treats and belly rubs!

