SNACK ATTACK: Couple of Brown Bears Escape Park Enclosure and Eat 7-Day-Supply of Honey

This story is almost too hilarious to be true, but oh-so-relatable.

According to CBS news, two young brown bears at a U.K. wildlife park escaped their enclosure and "devoured a week's worth of food store honey before falling asleep."

"Mish and Lucy, both aged four, got out of their enclosure at Wildwood Devon in southwestern England on Monday afternoon."

"The pair made a beeline for their food store where they scoffed snacks, including the seven-day supply of honey, a park statement said. The park released video of Lucy devouring the food and 'looking very pleased with herself.'"

The bears did not pose a threat during their spree, although visitors on site were escorted to a secure building as a precaution.

"During the hour-long drama, the bears were 'continuously monitored both on the ground and via CCTV' until they were returned to their enclosure by keepers and promptly "fell asleep," Wildwood added."

The park said: "Our experienced keeping team acted immediately, following established safety protocols, and successfully used recall training to encourage both bears back into their enclosure without the need for any intervention."

How they escaped remains somewhat a mystery to us here in the States. I guess it was one of those things where you just had to be there to understand.

Police say it was an "optional error" without elaborating.

"This was an isolated incident, and we are conducting a full internal investigation to understand exactly how it happened and to ensure robust measures are in place to prevent a reoccurrence," the park wrote on social media. "While the structural integrity of the bear enclosure remains uncompromised, we take any operational lapse extremely seriously."

