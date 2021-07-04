Barrasso, Lummis Celebrate July 4th Weekend in Cody, Appear in Parade

The 4th of July weekend is a time to gather with friends, family, and your friendly neighborhood Senators...at least, it is if you live in Cody, Wyoming.

Every year, the city of Cody puts on their Cody Stampede Parade & Rodeo and it is truly a sight to behold. This year even featured Senator Barrasso and his wife, Bobbi, as well as Senator Lummis.

"Well, it's great to be home in Wyoming and certainly over Independence Day to visit with so many folks around the state," Senator Barrasso stated. "Independence Day really defines Wyoming. People here are independent, resilient, self-reliant. There's no place like this for the 4th of July."

Senator Lummis agreed.

"This is the 102nd Cody Stampede," Lummis shared. "Any how many years have we been here together? More than I can count."

"Nobody does it better than Cody," Barrasso beamed. "No one celebrates Independence Day, no one honors our veterans like they do right here in Cody, Wyoming."

Barrasso then referenced a speech from Abraham Lincoln, calling it the shortest speech Lincoln ever gave.

"It was 1861 and it was the 4th of July," he said. "It was a flag raising ceremony, it was his first year at the White House. He said, 'It is my job to raise the flag,' and then he pointed to the crowd and said, 'It is your job to keep it up.' And that's what those soldiers are doing every day for all of us."