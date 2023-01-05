Barrasso: Biden Admin Wants Control of Wyoming’s Water

Senator John Barasso recently released a statement in response to the Biden Administration's announcement about the Environmental Protection Agency unveiling its final rule regarding the definition of the 'waters of the United States (WOTUS).'

This decision established a 'durable' definition of 'waters of the United States,' which would, according to the EPA, "reduce uncertainty from changing regulatory definitions, protect peoples' health, and support economic opportunity."

According to the EPA, on June 9, 2019, the EPA and the Department of the Army announced their intention to revise the definition of 'waters of the United States.' They did this, in their words, to "better protect our nation's vital water resources that support public health, environmental protection, agricultural activity, and economic growth."

The definition, the EPA says, reflects Supreme Court decisions, the latest science, and the agencies' "technical expertise." It also establish the limits that draw the boundary of waters subject to federal protection.

Senator John Barrasso, however, believes the definition is yet another overreach by the federal government and, specifically, of the Biden Administration.

“President Biden is raising from the dead the failed policies of the Obama administration," Senator Barrasso stated. "The Waters of the United States (WOTUS) rule is one of the worst offenders. This misguided rule suffocates Wyoming’s farmers, ranchers and landowners alike. Make no mistake, this isn’t about protecting America’s waterways – it’s about putting Washington in control of everything from ponds to potholes."

The EPA does state that the goal of the WOTUS definition is to "restore fundamental protections so that the nation will be closer to achieving Congress' goal in the Clean Water Act, that American waters be fishable and swimmable and, above all, protective of public health."

Senator Barrasso, however, doesn't believe the Federal government should have any say in local water issues.

"Wyoming doesn’t need the federal government telling us what to do with our farms, ranches, and land. Americans deserve clean water and clear rules – not more government overreach," Barrasso said.

To read the full definition of the waters of the United States, and to find out more information, visit the Environmental Protection Act website.