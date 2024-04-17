Barrasso Endorsed By Trump: Senate GOP Whip Race Heats Up

On Thursday former President Donald Trump backed Sen. John Barrasso for Senate Republican whip.

Last month Minority Leader Mitch McConnell announced he would not seek another term as conference leader after this year's elections. Now Senate Republicans vie for leadership.

Barrasso was one of three Johns expected to run to be Senate Republicans’ new leader, but he took a pass running for the top job and earlier announced his candidacy for whip.

“He is running to be the next Republican Whip for the Senate Republican Conference, a very important job, to ensure we pass and enact Strong Legislation that puts America First,” Trump said in a post on his social media site, Truth Social, on Thursday. “I know John very well — he will never let you down.”

The other Johns — Thune and Cornyn — will run for the leader spot.

Currently, Barrasso is the only candidate running for whip.