Barrasso Calls Biden Admin ‘Out-Of-Touch’ in Response to New EV Mandate

Today the Biden administration announced new automobile emissions standards, known as the tailpipe rule, to cut back on emissions from cars, trucks, and SUVs, inching closer to the strict standards set out by the Environmental Protection Agency.

The new rule is part of Biden's ambitious climate agenda. The rule sets strict limits on pollution from passenger cars while pushing to make two-thirds of all new passenger vehicle sales electric by 2032.

Wyoming Senator Barrasso has released a statement in response, calling the administration "out-of-touch" as they try to force Americans into expensive electric vehicles "they don't want, don't need and can't afford."

The Republican continued: "Democrats are already telling Americans what kind of stoves to cook with. Now they want to control every room in your house -- even your garage."

He says Republicans will fight to overturn the Biden mandate and "put Americans back in the driver's seat."

The EPA claims the rule will avoid more than 7 billion tons of planet-warming carbon emissions over the next three decades and provide nearly $100 billion in annual net benefits, including lower health care costs, less deaths and $60 billion in reduced annual costs for fuel, maintenance and repairs.

Earlier this year Governor Mark Gordon, along with fifteen other Republican governors, called on Biden to reverse the then-proposed mandate expressing the same sentiment: that the mandate is unrealistic and costly.

The rule comes as President Biden tries to up his approval ratings before heading into a reelection race.

If Trump is elected in November, he could pump the brakes on Biden's actions.

