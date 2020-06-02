Barr: Law Enforcement Must ‘Dominate’ Streets Amid Protests

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials are vowing to “maximize federal law enforcement presence” in the nation’s capital after days of violent demonstrations.

President Donald Trump and Attorney General William Barr are encouraging governors to take more aggressive action against those who cause violence as protests are expected to continue over the killing of George Floyd, a black man who died after a policeman pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes even after he stopped moving and pleading for air.

Barr told state leaders that law enforcement must “have adequate force” and “go after troublemakers.” The president urged governors to deploy the National Guard.