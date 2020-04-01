Bar Nunn Man Pleads Guilty To 12 Felonies In Vehicle, Gun Thefts

A Bar Nunn man pleaded guilty to 12 felonies relating to a string of vehicle thefts in Casper last October.

Jason Michael Jennings pleaded guilty to three counts of aggravated burglary, four counts of burglary, four counts of wrongful taking or disposing of property and a single count of robbery during a Natrona County District Court hearing Wednesday.

He also pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful use of a credit or debit card.

The hearing was held over video conference due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As part of a plea agreement, prosecutors will ask for a five- to eight-year prison sentence in the case. Aggravated burglary carries a mandatory minimum punishment of five years behind bars. Assistant Natrona County District Attorney Michael Blonigen said prosecutors are aware of other thefts but will not pursue charges in those as part of the plea agreement. However, Jennings will still owe restitution in those.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, police began investigating the case in October after a string of vehicle burglaries were reported. In several cases, vehicles were reported broken into and having guns stolen out of them.

Several vehicle burglary victims also reported having their wallets taken from their vehicles. In some cases, Jennings fraudulently used their debit and credit cards.

In other cases, Jennings stole vehicles, which were later recovered in Casper and its neighboring communities.

According to the affidavit, on Oct. 20 a man called police and said he'd been robbed behind Pizza Hut where he worked, The man told police he was in his vehicle putting money in his wallet when someone opened his door and demanded he give up the money. When the man didn't immediately give it up, Jennings punched him in the face and made off with the man's wallet.

When police spoke with Jennings, he reportedly said he is addicted to methamphetamine and gambling. Jennings also allegedly said he'd been on a burglary spree for several months, wanted to stop but could not.

The affidavit states Jennings told police he'd been "car hopping." When shown a still image from surveillance footage of one of the burglaries, Jennings reportedly told officers, "That's me."

A sentencing hearing has not yet been scheduled.