Bar Nunn Man Charged With Eight Felonies After Thursday Night Chase

A Bar Nunn man led law enforcement officers on a chase through Casper on Thursday night before he was caught, according to a police report.

Michael Odom, 27, heard the 11 charges — eight felonies and three misdemeanors — against him during his initial appearance before Natrona County Circuit Court Judge Michael Patchen on Friday.

The felony charges are one count of grand theft, one count of aggravated eluding, two counts of property destruction, and four counts of burglary.

The misdemeanor charges are interference with a peace officer, failing to stop, and driving under the influence.

Assistant District Attorney Sam Forshner said Odom stole a car, led law enforcement on a chase, and crashed his car into a police vehicle among other crimes during the Thursday night incident.

Forshner said Odom has a substantial criminal history and recommended a $50,000 cash-only bond.

Patchen agreed.

Given that he doesn’t bond out, Odom will have a preliminary hearing within 10 days to determine whether his case should be bound over to Natrona County District Court for trial.

An affidavit of probable cause about the incident was not available at the Natrona County Circuit Court Clerk’s office on Friday afternoon.