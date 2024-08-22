Bar Nunn Fire sends truck, firefighters to assist in fighting House Draw Fire; total fire size now 4,000 acres

BAR NUNN, Wyo. — The Bar Nunn Fire Department announced Thursday that it is sending it’s Tender 11-2 truck, along with Captain Matt Potter and Firefighter Eric Crim, to assist in efforts to put out the House Draw Fire in Johnson County. According to the EPA’s Air Now program, the fire has grown 1,000 acres in just 21 hours.

Potter and Crim join other agencies, including Johnson County Fire, The Powder River Fire Department, BLM Fire and others in the efforts to extinguish the flames. According to Wyoming BLM, aerial support is also joining the fight in the form of single engine air tankers and a large air tanker.

As of Thursday, Aug 22, evacuation orders for residents in the area have not been lifted and orders to stay clear of I-90 between Buffalo and Gillette are still in effect, per the Wyoming Department of Transportation.

Areas affected by the House Draw Fire between Gillette and Buffalo, Wyoming (AirNow.gov) However, WyDOT reported at 11:05 a.m. Thursday that the estimated time of re-opening for the roadway is between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. This estimate does not apply to evacuation orders.

With a total estimated size of 4,000 acres, the House Draw Fire is not yet contained and considered dangerous. Johnson County Emergency Management reported in a Facebook post Wednesday that volunteers are not required and the area should be avoided.

