Bar And Grill License Ordinance Keeps Initial $10,500 Fee

Potential Bar and grill license holders didn't gain much with the decision made by Casper city council Tuesday evening. A proposal to reduce fees on bar and grill licenses got a last minute amendment that returns the first year fee to $10,500. The proposed reduction to $3000 for all years thereafter remains. Council member Kim Holloway opposes the amendment...

"I think that $10,500 the first year of a start up business is such a burden. This was really about supporting the small business owner."

Councilman Keith Goodenough pointed out that first-year fees are prorated, meaning any business owner who opens late in the year would pay a substantially reduced amount. Mike Reid with the Natrona County Liquor Dealers Association spoke in opposition asking the council to leave fees as they are. The proposed ordinance change has two more readings before final approval.