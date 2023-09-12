Banner Wyoming Medical Center Launches Fourth Ambulance Coloring Contest

A children’s coloring contest will once again determine which animal goes on the next Banner Wyoming Medical Center ambulance.

“We know the community really loved participating in this process and we’re excited to do it again,” said Riley Beckstead, Banner Wyoming Medical Center’s manager of ambulance services.

Now through Sept. 30, elementary school students in Natrona County are invited to draw their favorite Wyoming animal that isn’t already on a Banner Wyoming Medical Center ambulance and write a short essay about why it should join the herd.

This is the fourth contest the hospital has held in recent years. The last three winners determined the ambulance rigs with wild horses, rainbow trout and black-footed ferrets. The fleet also includes a grizzly bear, elk, bison, moose and mountain lion.

The new ambulance will be wrapped in a photograph of the animal depicted on the winning entry. The winner will also be honored at a special unveiling party and have their illustration and short essay incorporated into the new ambulance design.

Full contest rules follow and are also available here.

Contest is open to elementary school students in Natrona County.

Download and print the two-page entry form (ambulance template AND essay form) here or call (307) 577-2410 to request printed copies.

Draw your favorite Wyoming animal on the ambulance template and write a short essay about why it should join our ambulance herd. Be sure to fill in the complete entry form at the bottom of the essay template, and make sure a parent or legal guardian signs it.

Entries must depict animals native to Wyoming. Domesticated animals such as pets and livestock will not be considered.

Entries cannot depict an animal already featured on a Wyoming Medical Center ambulance. Please, no grizzly bears, elk, bison, moose, mountain lions, horses, trout or black-footed ferrets.

Entries are due Sept. 30, 2023. They must include the illustrated ambulance along with the completed written paragraph and entry form (with parent’s or legal guardian’s signature). Return using the instructions on the form.

A committee will select 10 finalists, and committee decisions are final. These 10 entries will be promoted on the Banner Wyoming Medical Center Facebook page.

The winning entry will be chosen via popular vote in October 2023. Watch the Banner Wyoming Medical Center Facebook page for details. In case of a tie, the committee will determine the winner.