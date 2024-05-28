Average Wyoming Gas Prices up a Penny per Gallon Since Last Week

Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have risen 1 cent per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.32 today, according to GasBuddy's survey. Prices in Wyoming are 4.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 13.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Casper was priced at $3.01/g yesterday at both the Conoco and Sinclair on Second Street.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 1.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.56/g today.

The national average price of diesel has fallen 2.9 cents in the last week and stands at $3.82 per gallon.

"With the summer driving season now underway, average gas prices have seen ups in some areas and downs in others. Most states are seeing prices slightly below their 2024 peak thus far, with some refinery issues in the Great Lakes weighing on prices there, while other areas, like the West Coast, have seen notable relief with more coming," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

"June tends to be a month of smooth sailing, where we see gas prices decline in most areas, and that's a trend that looks the most likely for drivers, barring unexpected refinery snags or a tropical storm developing. The national average over Memorial Day was down ever so slightly compared to last year—after adjusting for inflation, prices were down about 10 cents per gallon. Not a terrible way to kick off summer!"

Historical gasoline prices in Wyoming and the national average going back ten years:

May 28, 2023: $3.45/g (U.S. Average: $3.55/g)

May 28, 2022: $4.30/g (U.S. Average: $4.60/g)

May 28, 2021: $3.02/g (U.S. Average: $3.04/g)

May 28, 2020: $1.88/g (U.S. Average: $1.97/g)

May 28, 2019: $2.80/g (U.S. Average: $2.81/g)

May 28, 2018: $2.88/g (U.S. Average: $2.96/g)

May 28, 2017: $2.30/g (U.S. Average: $2.36/g)

May 28, 2016: $2.23/g (U.S. Average: $2.32/g)

May 28, 2015: $2.65/g (U.S. Average: $2.74/g)

May 28, 2014: $3.48/g (U.S. Average: $3.65/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Fort Collins- $3.22/g, down 7.1 cents per gallon from last week's $3.29/g.

Ogden- $3.49/g, down 10.8 cents per gallon from last week's $3.60/g.

Billings- $3.44/g, down 0.9 cents per gallon from last week's $3.45/g.