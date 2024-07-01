Average Wyoming Gas Prices Fall Five Cents a Gallon Ahead of the Fourth of July

Average Wyoming gas prices are down 5.7 cents a gallon compared to last Monday, averaging $3.22/g today. That's according to a GasBuddy survey of 494 stations in the Cowboy State.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $2.79/g as of this morning and can be found at the Exxon on 400 Valley Drive in Casper.

The most expensive gas is priced at $4.29/g.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 5.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.46/g today. The national average price of diesel has risen 1.4 cents in the last week and stands at $3.77 per gallon.

"As we approach July 4 later this week, motorists have seen the national average price of gasoline inch up ever so slightly for the third straight week," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

"While the increases have been fairly tame, with oil continuing to hold above $80 per barrel, we could continue to see the national average climb slightly. Other areas that see price cycling saw prices shoot up early in the week, but those areas are now starting to see prices fall back down. For many Americans hitting the road for the July 4 holiday, prices in most areas are very comparable to what we saw last July 4. However, with Hurricane Beryl now formed in the Caribbean, we're reminded that gas prices could experience some jolts in the second half of the summer should a storm threaten refining capacity in Texas or Louisiana."

Historical gasoline prices in Wyoming and the national average going back ten years:

July 1, 2023: $3.62/g (U.S. Average: $3.52/g)

July 1, 2022: $4.86/g (U.S. Average: $4.83/g)

July 1, 2021: $3.25/g (U.S. Average: $3.12/g)

July 1, 2020: $2.07/g (U.S. Average: $2.18/g)

July 1, 2019: $2.74/g (U.S. Average: $2.72/g)

July 1, 2018: $2.94/g (U.S. Average: $2.84/g)

July 1, 2017: $2.25/g (U.S. Average: $2.23/g)

July 1, 2016: $2.29/g (U.S. Average: $2.27/g)

July 1, 2015: $2.76/g (U.S. Average: $2.76/g)

July 1, 2014: $3.57/g (U.S. Average: $3.67/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Fort Collins- $3.24/g, up 9.5 cents per gallon from last week's $3.15/g.

Ogden- $3.41/g, down 1.7 cents per gallon from last week's $3.43/g.

Billings- $3.34/g, up 2.6 cents per gallon from last week's $3.31/g.

