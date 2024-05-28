Average Natrona County Home Value up ~5% in One Year

The Economic Analysis Division has put out their May issue looking at Wyoming's economic health.

The report shows that the average home value in Natrona County is up 4.9% relative to March 2023.

Natrona County's average home value is $287,300. EAD looks at Zillow to find this number. They adjust the data for inflation using the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Natrona County's number is about $57,000 less than the state's average home price: $344,250.

Other highlights from the seasonal report show Casper's Economic Health index value is 105.6, which is higher than than last year's value at the same time, which was 104.7.

Unemployment is 3.6%; last year it was 4%.

The total non-farm payroll jobs is slightly higher than last year's at 40,200.

And Natrona County's collection of 4% sales and use tax this spring was $9.2 million. That's up $1.3 million since March last year.

Wyoming as a whole has a health index value of 107.4. Unemployment is lower than last year by 3%. The state gained 2,300 more non-farm payroll jobs in a year, and sales and use tax collections are up 1.1%.

Wyoming's collection of 4% sales and use tax from lodging jumped an astounding 24% in one year.

The EAD finds their data on sales and use tax collections from the State of Wyoming's Department of Revenue.

50 Mean Things Said About Wyoming Gallery Credit: Drew Kirby, Townsquare Media