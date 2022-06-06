Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have risen 20.2 cents in the last week, averaging $4.52 a gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy surveys.

Prices in Wyoming are 35.2 cents higher than a month ago and $1.46 higher than a year ago, with the cheapest station in Wyoming being priced at $4.09 a gallon Sunday while the most expensive was $5.69 a gallon, compared to $5.18 a gallon from a week ago.

Natrona County currently is the third cheapest county in the state at an average gas price of $4.32 a gallon on Monday, up 18 cents from the previous week, with Converse County as the cheapest at $4.30 a gallon, while Uinta County is the most expensive at an average of $4.85 a gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 26 cents in the last week, averaging $4.85 a gallon Monday, with the national average up 56 cents from a month ago and $1.81 higher from a year ago.

Wyoming is the tenth cheapest state in the country, while Georgia is the cheapest average state on Monday at $4.26 a gallon while California continues to be the most expensive state at $6.31 a gallon.

Crude oil prices have risen $1 in the past week, up to $118 a barrel, but lower than a recent high of $119.65 a barrel on March 8, while the price of diesel sits at $5.62 a gallon, having risen 11.5 cents nationally in the past week.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said:

"After a blistering week of gas prices jumping in nearly every town, city, state and area possible, more bad news is on the horizon. It now appears not if, but when, we'll hit that psychologically critical $5 national average," De Haan said. "Gasoline inventories continue to decline even with demand softening due to high prices, a culmination of less refining capacity than we had prior to Covid and strong consumption, a situation that doesn't look to improve drastically anytime soon. Nine states have average gas prices that stand beyond the $5 per gallon mark, with more set to join in the days and weeks ahead. In addition, diesel prices also stand at a record high, a second gut-punch to consumers which pushes prices of most goods higher."