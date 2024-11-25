Authorities investigating Sunday afternoon plane crash at Northeast Wyoming Regional Airport

GILLETTE, Wyo. — The National Transportation Safety Board is currently investigating a Sunday afternoon plane crash at the Northeast Wyoming Regional Airport.

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office stated late Sunday night that deputies responded to a report of a plane crash at the airport at 4:26 p.m. The alert was triggered by an automatic crash detection feature on a cellphone within the aircraft.

“Emergency responders arrived on scene to find a single-engine Piper PA-28 significantly damaged within the airport operations area. Two occupants were located with apparent minor injuries and transported to Campbell County Health for further evaluation,” the sheriff’s office said.

Preliminary findings suggest the plane crashed shortly after takeoff while heading north.

The investigation is ongoing and has been turned over to the National Transportation Safety Board. The NTSB will issue any further information regarding the incident.

