The Wyoming Highway Patrol has identified the Wyoming motorcycle rider who died Saturday after failing to negotiate a curve, going airborne off one side of the roadway and crashing at the bottom of an embankment.

Thomas Taylor, 57, was not wearing a helmet, according to a crash report from the Patrol. State troopers are investigating speed and driver inattention as contributing factors in the wreck.

The crash occurred at 8:20 p.m. Saturday about half a mile south of the Garden Creek Road turnoff on Casper Mountain Road, also known as Wyoming Highway 251.

Taylor had been riding his motorcycle northbound when the bike failed to negotiate the right-hand curve in the roadway.

Taylor couldn't maintain his lane, crossed the center line and went off the highway to the left.

The motorcycle was airborne for roughly 60 feet before it hit the ground.

The road surface was dry and weather was clear at the time of the crash.