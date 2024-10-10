Authorities determine target practice sparked Coal Mountain Fire on Tuesday evening

CASPER, Wyo. — A grass fire that temporarily closed Highway 220 and Coal Mountain Road on Tuesday was human-caused, according to a report from the Natrona County Fire District.

The fire was determined to be accidental and sparked by “explosive targets/target practice,” the agency said on a social media update on Thursday. The area is a known firearms recreation area, they said, but using explosive targets during unseasonably dry and warm conditions is discouraged.

There were no injuries or property loss in the fire, which burned 11.5 acres of grass, brush and timber.

The agency asked that any accidental fires should be reported immediately and for those involved to not leave the scene. “Unless you’re phoning in to 911 to report it, then please, return to the scene immediately,” they said. “We understand that accidents happen, but we would rather hear it from you directly at the incident, than to have to track you down to figure out what happened.”