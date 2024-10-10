Motorcyclist Killed After Crashing into a Semi Near Glenrock

A fatal motorcycle crash near Glenrock happened on October 9 at about 6:20 p.m. near Glenrock.

54-year-old Wyoming resident Michael Everhart was riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle headed east on US 20-26 at a high rate of speed, per the Wyoming Highway Patrol, when he collided with the rear end of a semi truck hauling frac sand.

Road conditions were dry and the weather was clear. Highway Patrol lists speed as a possible contributing factor.

Everhart was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. He is the 22nd reported motorcycle fatality on Wyoming highways so far this year.

