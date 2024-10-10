Public input wanted as city plans all-wheel park in Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — An outdoor park for skateboard, bicycle and scooter enthusiasts is in the planning stages, with the City of Casper and the Central Wyoming Trails Alliance having launched an online form for public input.

The alliance has received a $45,000 Wyoming Outdoor Recreation Grant to plan and design the all-wheel park, according to a release from the City of Casper. Organizers hope to place the park south and west of Mike Sedar Pool. “We believe an all-wheel park will enhance the community hub that already exists at Mike Sedar Park, by adding more diverse and unique options for recreation in Casper,” said recreation and public facilities director Zulima Lopez in the release.

The alliance has teamed with design consultant American Ramp Company for proposals for the skills course, a pump track, a skate park and a child bicycle playground on the facility. “We want ideas and input from the public for this park,” Lopez said.

The public comment period is open through Oct. 28, and comments can be made through an online survey here.