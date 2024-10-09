WYDOT eases highway closures, Story Fish Hatchery closes in response to Elk Fire

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Hundreds of firefighting personnel continue to battle the ongoing Elk Fire in the Bighorn Mountains which grew overnight to nearly 76,000 acres, fire officials said in a Wednesday morning update.

As of Oct. 9, the Elk Fire has grown to 75,969 acres and is 16% contained. The fire continues to burn approximately six miles northwest and southeast of Dayton, according to the latest update from the Rocky Mountain Area Complex Incident Management Team 3.

High, gusty winds and low humidity during the early morning hours of Oct. 9 significantly increased fire behavior northwest of the Big Goose Water Treatment Plant. Multiple fire personnel, heavy equipment, and air assets responded to the area where containment efforts continue.

In response to the Elk Fire, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department has closed the Story Fish Hatchery to the public to allow firefighters unhampered access to the facility and nearby areas for fire suppression efforts. The closure will also allow hatchery personnel to make evacuation preparations, according to an Oct. 9 release.

Per Game and Fish, the hatchery, Story, and the surrounding area are currently in a “ready” status as designated by Sheridan County officials. The hatchery will remain closed to the public until it is no longer in any evacuation stage.

On the northeastern side of the fire, containment increased from 10% to 16% on Oct. 8. On the southeastern and southern parts of the fire, mop-up and patrolling efforts continue near Crystal Springs.

“Firefighting crews will continue to build additional control lines and prepare areas for potential low-intensity, strategic firing operations that would protect the watershed and associated water-treatment plant structures,” the update states. Road graders are working alongside firefighting resources on Red Grade Road, and structure protection in the Poverty Flats area will continue on Oct. 9.

In the Burgess Junction area, structure protection is in place. Firefighters are ready to protect structures and engage the fire if necessary while heavy equipment preps the 15 Road. Strategic firing operations may be conducted today if weather conditions are favorable, per the update.

Unseasonable hot and dry conditions are expected to peak on Wednesday. Winds will come from the southwest with gusts up to 20 mph expected. Vegetation is extremely dry and receptive to burning, according to the update.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation has reduced the road closure on U.S. Highway 14 north of the Antelope Butte Ski Area and U.S. 14A east of Lovell. The Wyoming Highway Patrol has moved two staffed closures on U.S. 14A to milepost 85.6 and milepost 38.3 on U.S. 14 to accommodate access to Hunt Area 40 outside the Elk Fire closure, per the update.

Game and Fish, Bighorn National Forest, and WYDOT personnel are asking motorists and hunters to be mindful of firefighting equipment in the area and remain familiar with the boundaries of the Elk Fire.