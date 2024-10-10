Casper College Women’s Soccer Coach Reaches 300 Career Wins Milestone

Casper College press release by Lisa S. Icenogle:

Ammon Bennett, the head coach of the Casper College Women’s Soccer team, has reached a coaching milestone of 300 career victories.

The milestone happened during the Thunderbirds’ win over the Northwest College Trappers on Friday, Sept. 27. Since that match, the team has won two more contests, the first against the Central Wyoming Rustlers 4-0 and the second against the Gillette College Pronghorns 4-1. “It’s always about the players, and there is no way that I would have ever reached this achievement without great players,” said Bennett.

Bennett has been coaching collegiately since 1999, with stops at William Penn University, Iowa Western Community College, Iowa Lakes Community College, Utah State University Eastern and Casper College, where he was named the college’s first women’s soccer coach in January 2020. Bennet’s overall record at Casper College sits at 51-17-12. The 2024-2025 team has an overall record of 8-2-3 and 7-0-1 in conference play.

Bennett also coached men for 15 years, and his men’s overall coaching record is 148-128-19. His combined record for men’s and women’s wins sits at 450-211-58.

