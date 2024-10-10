Excel Academy hosting Touch A Truck, Pumpkin Patch event Saturday

CASPER, Wyo. — Excel Academy is inviting the public to a free-to-attend event where children can interact with trucks and pick out a pumpkin at a pumpkin patch for purchase.

Children of all ages can explore different vehicles, touching them and climbing on them while visiting with local community heroes who use them. The academy is expecting numerous firetrucks, police cars, sheriff vehicles and ambulances. There’ll also be a hot-air balloon, a Ghostbusters car, Atomic Annie Large pieces of equipment, tow trucks and more, event organizers said.

Participants also have the opportunity to have professional photos taken for a fee. Additionally, food trucks and a Kids Play Village Indoor Playground will also be present.

The “Touch a Truck” event occurs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., while the pumpkin patch is open from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 500 S. Jefferson St.

loading...