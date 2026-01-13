Ashanti Alert Issued for Missing, Endangered Green River Man

The Wyoming Highway Patrol has issued an Ashanti Alert at the request of the Green River Police Department for a missing and endangered man.

Authorities are searching for Paul Kincaid, an 80-year-old male described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing approximately 160 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. Police say Kincaid suffers from dementia and diabetes, placing him at increased risk.

Kincaid is believed to be driving a silver 2013 Ford F-150 with Wyoming license plate 4T-262K. The truck is equipped with a gray camper shell and a front-mounted winch. Investigators say he is also believed to have his dog with him.

Anyone who sees Kincaid or his vehicle, or who has information about his whereabouts, is urged to contact the Green River Police Department at 307-875-1400 or call 911 immediately.