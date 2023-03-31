ART 321 Hosting Wearables Fashion Show & Reception in Casper
On April 13th at 6pm, ART 321 is hosting the Wearables Fashion Show & Reception, a showcase of fashion where the garments come to life.
"From the intricate details of each garment to the exhilarating energy of the runway, there's nothing quite like the experience of watching a runway show. Whether you're a fashion lover or just looking for a night out, you won't want to miss the excitement and beauty of this must-see event. Come join us and witness the magic!" ~ ART 321
ART 321 Immersive Installation Exhibit
ART 321 recently hosted an 'Immersive Installation Exhibit' that explores the many different facets of the human experience. The pieces focus on mental health, physical health, life, death, hurt, and hope.